8th CS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Danielle Hill, 8th Communications Squadron director of operations, calls the formation to attention during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. Hill led the formation as part of the formal military tradition transitioning leadership for the squadron. (Courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Janro Lazaro)