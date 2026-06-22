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    8th CS welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 13]

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    8th CS welcomes new commander

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Danielle Hill, 8th Communications Squadron director of operations, calls the formation to attention during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. Hill led the formation as part of the formal military tradition transitioning leadership for the squadron. (Courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Janro Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 03:18
    Photo ID: 9766845
    VIRIN: 260622-F-F3706-1013
    Resolution: 3850x5787
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
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    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander

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    comms
    8TH COMMUNICATIONS SQUADRON
    8th CS
    change of command

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