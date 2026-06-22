8th CS welcomes new commander

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Service members and guests attend the 8th Communications Squadron change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Perkins to Maj. Ali Syed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)