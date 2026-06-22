8th CS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Perkins, left, outgoing 8th Communications Squadron commander, receives a final salute from Capt. Danielle Hill, 8th CS director of operations, during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The final salute is a traditional military gesture marking the conclusion of the commander's leadership of the squadron's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)