8th CS welcomes new commander

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Republic of Korea Air Force Lt. Col. Cho Hae-Kwang, left, 38th Communications Flight commander, presents a certificate of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Perkins, outgoing 8th Communications Squadron commander, during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. Cho recognized Perkins for his contributions to combined operations and partnership during his tenure commanding the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)