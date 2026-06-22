8th CS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Ali Syed, incoming 8th Communications Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. Syed spoke to the squadron for the first time after formally assuming command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)