8th CS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Perkins, outgoing 8th Communications Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. After departing Kunsan AB, Perkins will continue his service as the deputy commander of the Joint Cyber Center at U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)