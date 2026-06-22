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    8th CS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 13]

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    8th CS welcomes new commander

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Perkins, outgoing 8th Communications Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. After departing Kunsan AB, Perkins will continue his service as the deputy commander of the Joint Cyber Center at U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 03:18
    Photo ID: 9766851
    VIRIN: 260623-F-ER993-1076
    Resolution: 4555x2562
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8th CS welcomes new commander [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    8th CS welcomes new commander
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    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
    8th CS welcomes new commander
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    8th CS welcomes new commander
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    comms
    8TH COMMUNICATIONS SQUADRON
    8th CS
    change of command

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