8th CS welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, 8th Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Stephen Perkins, outgoing 8th Communications Squadron commander, and Maj. Ali Syed, incoming 8th CS commander, salute during the playing of the Republic of Korea and U.S. national anthems during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The official party rendered salutes to honor both nations prior to the formal transfer of squadron leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)