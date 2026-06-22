8th CS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, 8th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during the 8th Communications Squadron change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. Frank presided over the ceremony, which transitioned leadership of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 03:18
|Photo ID:
|9766848
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-ER993-1057
|Resolution:
|4680x3120
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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