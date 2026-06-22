8th CS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, left, 8th Mission Support Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Stephen Perkins, outgoing 8th Communications Squadron commander, during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. Perkins received the medal for his outstanding achievement and service while leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)