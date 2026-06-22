Members of the 8th Fighter Wing attend the 8th Communications Squadron change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of leadership authority and responsibility for the squadron. (Courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Janro Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 03:18
|Photo ID:
|9766846
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-F3706-1075
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th CS welcomes new commander [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.