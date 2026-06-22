8th CS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, left, 8th Mission Support Group commander, receives the squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Stephen Perkins, outgoing 8th Communications Squadron commander, during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the conclusion of Perkins' tenure as the squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)