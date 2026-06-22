8th CS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, left, 8th Mission Support Group commander, presents the squadron guidon to Maj. Ali Syed, incoming 8th Communications Squadron commander, during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the formal assumption of command, placing the authority and responsibility of the squadron with Syed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)