161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Durazo, fuels specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, operates a hose supplying liquid oxygen to a liquid oxygen cart at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The training allowed Airmen to gain practical experience with cryogenic servicing equipment while emphasizing adherence to established safety procedures and proper handling techniques required for liquid oxygen operations during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)