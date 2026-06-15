161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Lederfine, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, demonstrates the operation of a hot pit refueling station to Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The training provided Airmen with exposure to rapid aircraft refueling procedures and fuels infrastructure capabilities, broadening their understanding of expeditionary fueling operations while working alongside active-duty counterparts during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)