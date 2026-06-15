161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miles Smallwood, fuels specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, prepares to fill a liquid oxygen cart at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The training provided Airmen with hands-on experience in cryogenic servicing operations and reinforced adherence to safety procedures and proper handling techniques during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)