161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Lederfine, left noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, reviews procedures for filling a liquid oxygen cart with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mason Pulve and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mallory Eisenhower, fuels specialists assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The instruction provided Airmen with practical insight into liquid oxygen servicing operations, emphasizing safety precautions, equipment configuration, and standardized procedures used to support cryogenic mission requirements during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)