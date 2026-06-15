161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Durazo and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miles Smallwood, both fuels specialists assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Lederfine, noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, observe as a liquid oxygen cart is filled at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The training provided Airmen with hands-on exposure to cryogenic servicing operations and reinforced safe handling procedures and quality control standards during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)