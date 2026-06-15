161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miles Smallwood, fuels specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, dons personal protective equipment required for handling cryogenic equipment and substances at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The training familiarized Airmen with required safety protocols for cryogenic operations and reinforced proper protective measures during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)