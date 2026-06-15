U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miles Smallwood, fuels specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, dons personal protective equipment required for handling cryogenic equipment and substances at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The training familiarized Airmen with required safety protocols for cryogenic operations and reinforced proper protective measures during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9763412
|VIRIN:
|260617-Z-QF099-1234
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.