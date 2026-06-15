U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hayden Ashby, fuels specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, operates equipment used to direct fuel to hot pit refueling stations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The hands-on training provided Airmen experience with fuels distribution systems that support continuous flightline operations and expanded their understanding of the infrastructure required to sustain aircraft refueling missions during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9763400
|VIRIN:
|260617-Z-QF099-1145
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.