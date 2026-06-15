161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Lederfine, noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, briefs Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing on the operation of a liquid oxygen dispensing system at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The training provided insight into cryogenic servicing equipment and emphasized safe handling procedures and operational considerations for liquid oxygen systems during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)