U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miles Smallwood, fuels specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, collects a fuel sample at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The procedure was conducted during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment, providing Airmen the opportunity to practice fuel quality assurance measures and develop technical proficiency alongside active-duty fuels personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9763401
|VIRIN:
|260617-Z-QF099-1179
|Resolution:
|5605x3729
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.