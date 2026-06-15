161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miles Smallwood, fuels specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, collects a fuel sample at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The procedure was conducted during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment, providing Airmen the opportunity to practice fuel quality assurance measures and develop technical proficiency alongside active-duty fuels personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)