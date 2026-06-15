161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hayden Ashby, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Durazo, fuels specialists assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, familiarize themselves with a hot pit refueling station at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The visit provided Airmen with a closer look at fueling infrastructure used to support rapid aircraft turnaround operations and enhanced their understanding of fuels support capabilities during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)