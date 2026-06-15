161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Lederfine, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, explains the operation of a hot pit refueling station to Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The demonstration familiarized Airmen with fueling systems used to support sustained flight operations and provided insight into the procedures, equipment, and safety considerations required to execute efficient aircraft refueling during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)