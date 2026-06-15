161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Lederfine, left, noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, demonstrates how to sample liquid oxygen from a liquid oxygen cart to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miles Smallwood, fuels specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The instruction familiarized Airmen with cryogenic quality assurance procedures and the steps required to safely collect and evaluate liquid oxygen samples in support of operational readiness during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)