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    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base [Image 12 of 20]

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    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Lederfine, left noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, discusses the operation of a liquid oxygen dispensing system with Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The instruction familiarized Airmen with cryogenic product handling equipment and reinforced the procedures used to safely store, transfer, and maintain liquid oxygen systems during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 19:29
    Photo ID: 9763410
    VIRIN: 260617-Z-QF099-1219
    Resolution: 5866x3903
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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    TAGS

    Aviano
    joint force
    air power
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Air Force
    Italy

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