161st Air Refueling Wing Fuel Specialists Train at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Lederfine, left noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, discusses the operation of a liquid oxygen dispensing system with Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2026. The instruction familiarized Airmen with cryogenic product handling equipment and reinforced the procedures used to safely store, transfer, and maintain liquid oxygen systems during the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s annual training assignment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)