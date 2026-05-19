Knights Brigade Soldiers Hold Memorial Day Run to Honor Legacy of Fallen Heroes

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson, commander of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, leads his Vanguard Soldiers during a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run alongside the Knights Brigade and fellow Baumholder Military Community units on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and legacy of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)