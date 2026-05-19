U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson, commander of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, leads his Vanguard Soldiers during a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run alongside the Knights Brigade and fellow Baumholder Military Community units on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and legacy of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703780
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-4249
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knights Brigade Soldiers Hold Memorial Day Run to Honor Legacy of Fallen Heroes [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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