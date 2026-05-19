Knights Brigade Soldiers Reflect on Sacrifices of the Fallen Ahead of Memorial Day Event

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U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Cherry, a human resources specialist assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, looks toward his battalion colors as he and fellow Soldiers await the start of a Memorial Day run hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and legacy of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)