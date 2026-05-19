U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Cherry, a human resources specialist assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, looks toward his battalion colors as he and fellow Soldiers await the start of a Memorial Day run hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and legacy of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703758
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-2407
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knights Brigade Soldiers Reflect on Sacrifices of the Fallen Ahead of Memorial Day Event [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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