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    Units Across Baumholder Gather to Honor Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run [Image 13 of 18]

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    Units Across Baumholder Gather to Honor Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.21.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    From left, Bernd Alsfasser, mayor of the Baumholder district, and U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, lead a formation of service members assigned to units across Team Baumholder on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The formation preceded a Memorial Day run held to reflect on and honor the sacrifices of fallen service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 09:11
    Photo ID: 9703754
    VIRIN: 260521-A-FA699-8533
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units Across Baumholder Gather to Honor Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Baumholder
    Smith Barracks
    Knights Brigade
    U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland Pflaz

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