From left, Bernd Alsfasser, mayor of the Baumholder district, and U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, lead a formation of service members assigned to units across Team Baumholder on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The formation preceded a Memorial Day run held to reflect on and honor the sacrifices of fallen service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:11
|Photo ID:
|9703754
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-8533
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Units Across Baumholder Gather to Honor Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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