U.S. Army Maj. Eric Duviella, executive officer of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, signals the route direction to Soldiers alongside U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, while leading formations from across the Baumholder Military Community during a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The run honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703768
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-9396
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Join to Pay Homage to Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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