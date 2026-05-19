Soldiers Join to Pay Homage to Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run

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U.S. Army Maj. Eric Duviella, executive officer of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, signals the route direction to Soldiers alongside U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, while leading formations from across the Baumholder Military Community during a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The run honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)