U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chris R. Baker, commander of the 106th Finance Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ngam M. Voma, the battalion’s senior enlisted advisor, lead their formation during a Memorial Day run hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703761
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-5062
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|8.06 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts Run to Honor Sacrifice of Fallen Service Members [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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