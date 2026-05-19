16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts Run to Honor Sacrifice of Fallen Service Members

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chris R. Baker, commander of the 106th Finance Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ngam M. Voma, the battalion’s senior enlisted advisor, lead their formation during a Memorial Day run hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)