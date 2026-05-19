Knights Brigade Soldiers Honor Legacy of Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run

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Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade and other units across the Baumholder Military Community participate in a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and legacy of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)