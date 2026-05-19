Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade and other units across the Baumholder Military Community participate in a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and legacy of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703762
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-5528
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knights Brigade Soldiers Honor Legacy of Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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