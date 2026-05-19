Team Baumholder Conducts Memorial Day Run to Honor Legacy of Fallen Service Members

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From left, Bernd Alsfasser, mayor of the Baumholder district, and U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, lead a formation of service members assigned to units across Team Baumholder on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The formation preceded a Memorial Day run held to reflect on and honor the sacrifices of fallen service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)