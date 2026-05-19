U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, calls a running cadence to keep Soldiers in step and motivated during a Memorial Day run honoring the legacy and sacrifices of fallen service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703759
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-9029
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Leaders Motivate Soldiers During Memorial Day Run Honoring the Fallen [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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