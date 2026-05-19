Soldiers assigned to units across the Baumholder Military Community near the completion of a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703760
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-8579
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Across Baumholder Pay Tribute to Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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