Soldiers Across Baumholder Pay Tribute to Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run

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Soldiers assigned to units across the Baumholder Military Community near the completion of a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)