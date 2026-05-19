44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced Joins Team Baumholder Memorial Day Run

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stuart P. Warders, commander of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, leads Soldiers assigned to his unit during a basewide run alongside the 16th Sustainment Brigade and fellow Baumholder Military Community units on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The Memorial Day run honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)