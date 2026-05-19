U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stuart P. Warders, commander of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, leads Soldiers assigned to his unit during a basewide run alongside the 16th Sustainment Brigade and fellow Baumholder Military Community units on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The Memorial Day run honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703779
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-3029
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced Joins Team Baumholder Memorial Day Run [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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