U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Watkins, commander of the 39th Transportation Battalion (Movement Control), leads members of his formation toward the final stretch of a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703767
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-3637
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade and Team Baumholder Honor Legacy Through Fitness and Sustained Service [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
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