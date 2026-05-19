16th Sustainment Brigade and Team Baumholder Honor Legacy Through Fitness and Sustained Service

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Watkins, commander of the 39th Transportation Battalion (Movement Control), leads members of his formation toward the final stretch of a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)