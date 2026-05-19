Knights Brigade Soldiers Honor Legacy of Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run

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Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade and units across the Baumholder Military Community participate in a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and legacy of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)