Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade and units across the Baumholder Military Community participate in a 3.5-mile Memorial Day run on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 21, 2026. The event honored the memory and legacy of fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9703755
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FA699-6474
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knights Brigade Soldiers Honor Legacy of Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Run [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knights Brigade Joins Units Across Baumholder to Honor Fallen During Memorial Day Run
No keywords found.