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    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy [Image 10 of 10]

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    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The Blue Angels celebrate 80 years of excellence by showcasing the professionalism and precision of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy through premier flight demonstrations. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 21:03
    Photo ID: 9674120
    VIRIN: 260509-M-DY519-2538
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy

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    Cherry Point Air Show
    BlueAngels
    community
    USMCFreedom250
    2026MCASCHPTAirShow
    FreedomandStrength250

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