MCAS Cherry Point Airshow 2026

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Spectators look to the skies as the Blue Angels execute high-speed aerial maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, May 9, 2026, showcasing the precision, power and professionalism of naval aviation. The Blue Angels celebrate 80 years of excellence by showcasing the professionalism and precision of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy through premier flight demonstrations. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)