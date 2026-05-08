MCAS Cherry Point Airshow 2026

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RJ Gritter performs aerial maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. Gritter flies the Decathlon, built with inverted fuel and oil systems and wings designed to support inverted aerobatic maneuvers. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)