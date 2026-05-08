MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy

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Randy Ball performs aerial maneuvers in a MIG-17F aircraft during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. Ball founded Fighter Jets in 2001 and currently celebrates 36 years as an aerial performer. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)