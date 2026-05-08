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    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

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    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show 2026

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Stephen Covington performs aerial maneuvers in a GameBird GB1 aircraft during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The GameBird GB-1 aircraft can reach a top speed of 234 knots and has approximately 400-degree-per-second roll rate. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 19:43
    Photo ID: 9674082
    VIRIN: 260509-M-GQ491-3022
    Resolution: 5687x3793
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Perri Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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