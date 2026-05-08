Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show 2026

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Stephen Covington performs aerial maneuvers in a GameBird GB1 aircraft during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The GameBird GB-1 aircraft can reach a top speed of 234 knots and has approximately 400-degree-per-second roll rate. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)