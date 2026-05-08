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    MCAS Cherry Point Airshow 2026 [Image 8 of 9]

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    MCAS Cherry Point Airshow 2026

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The Blue Angels celebrate 80 years of excellence by showcasing the professionalism and precision of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy through premier flight demonstrations.  America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9674109
    VIRIN: 260509-M-LF727-1342
    Resolution: 6837x4560
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, MCAS Cherry Point Airshow 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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