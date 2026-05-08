MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy

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A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts air-to-air refueling with two AV-8B Harrier II aircraft with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, MAG-14, 2nd MAW, during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration at the 2026 Marine Corps Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)