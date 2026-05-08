MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Blue Angel, Maj. Scott Laux, waves at spectators during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The Blue Angels celebrate 80 years of excellence by showcasing the professionalism and precision of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy through premier flight demonstrations. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)