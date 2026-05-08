MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kian Windsor, an ammunition specialist with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, gives a high-five to a spectator during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration at the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between MCAS Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation.