MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is a multi-role platform capable of conducting air-to-air and air-to-surface missions, equipped with modernized computing systems that integrate avionics, weapons, and fifth generation radar capabilities. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)