MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show

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A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off from the flight line at the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)