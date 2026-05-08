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    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show [Image 8 of 19]

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    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off from the flight line at the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9674090
    VIRIN: 260509-M-DQ946-2539
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show
    MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show

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