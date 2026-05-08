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    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy [Image 3 of 10]

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    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Randy Ball taxis a MIG-17F aircraft while on the flightline during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. Ball founded Fighter Jets in 2001 and currently celebrates 36 years as an aerial performer. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9674113
    VIRIN: 260509-M-DY519-1364
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy
    MCAS Cherry Point celebrates America’s 250 years of legacy

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    Cherry Point Air Show
    BlueAngels
    community
    USMCFreedom250
    2026MCASCHPTAirShow
    FreedomandStrength250

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