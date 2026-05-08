MCAS Cherry Point 2026 Air Show

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A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft performs aerial maneuvers during the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, May 9, 2026. The F-35B Lightning II aircraft is a fifth-generation stealth fighter that serves as a force multiplier to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of conducting air-to-air, air-to-surface and surveillance missions, with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities that support expeditionary operations. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)